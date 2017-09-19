“MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” CONTINUES AS #1 MOST-WATCHED SUNDAY SHOW ACROSS THE BOARD SEASON-TO-DATE

SEPT. 19, 2017 – “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show in the key A25-54 demo this past Sunday, Sept. 17, according to Nielsen data – continuing its lead as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board season-to-date.

Sunday’s broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as well as footage from Todd’s trip with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the U.S. Virgin Islands to offer humanitarian relief and survey devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

MTP won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, delivering 889,000 A25-54 viewers and topping ABC’s “This Week by +16 percent (+120,000) and CBS’ “Face the Nation” by +17 percent (+129,000). The broadcast marks its ninth consecutive Sunday in the key demo and was the only Sunday show to grow amongst A25-54 viewers compared to the same Sunday last year.

Three million viewers tuned into MTP, +11 percent (+287,000) more than ABC. Just eight percent (278,000) of viewers separated MTP from CBS, which continues to rate for just thirty minutes of its hour-long broadcast.

An additional 1.069 million total viewers and 216,000 key demo viewers watched MTP through rebroadcasts on MSNBC.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering the largest audience growth of any Sunday show across the board compared to last season. MTP is leading the competition by its best advantages in five years: CBS by +30,000 total viewers and ABC by +416,000 total viewers. In the key demo, MTP is beating CBS by +235,000 viewers (its best advantage in eight years) and ABC by +197,000 viewers (its best advantage in six years).

NATIONAL AVERAGES – SUNDAY, SEPT. 17, 2017

Show Name Net Duration (minutes) Total Viewers A25-54

Viewers MEET THE PRESS NBC 51 3,000 889 FACE THE NATION CBS 30 3,278 760 FACE THE NATION HALF-HOUR CBS 60 2,555 608 THIS WEEK ABC 48 2,713 769 FOX NEWS SUNDAY FOX 60 1,292 441

